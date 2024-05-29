Poco F6 5G first sale in India today on Flipkart: Check price, sale offers, specs

Poco F6 5G, a mid-range smartphone, was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 1.5K resolution OLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. The smartphone will go on sale today on Flipkart.

Poco F6 5G sale price, offers

Poco F6 5G is launched in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs 33,999. It comes in Black and Titanium colour variants.

Poco F6 will go on sale today i.e. May 29, at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Buyers will get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on all three storage variants on ICICI, HDFC and SBI Bank cards.

Poco F6 specifications, features

Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch OLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Poco F6 runs on Android 14-based HyperOS interface. It will get three years of Android updates along with four years of security patches.

For photography, the Poco F6 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. For videos and selfies, you will get a 20MP front-facing camera. As claimed by the company, the smartphone now comes with AON (Always-On) that introduces air gestures for controlling the content without touching the screen.

The smartphone comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. You will get a 120W adapter in the box. Poco F6 features a Type-C port for charging.

Poco F6 will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy F55, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 2(a), Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more.

Also Read:

Apple WWDC 2024 date confirmed: iOS 18, AI features, and more expected

'Outright lying to the board': Former OpenAI board member reveals reasons why CEO Sam Altman was ousted