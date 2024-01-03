Poco X6 Series launch confirmed for January 11; check specifications, other details

Poco has confirmed the India launch of the X6 series is happening on January 11, debuting the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC for the first time. The new chipset is expected to be a significant upgrade in terms of smartphone performance and it might also provide some new AI functionalities.

Poco is likely to introduce both the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro at the event. Reports suggest that the Poco X6 could be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro might be a version of the Redmi K70e. The Poco X6 5G is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The Poco X6 Pro 5G, spotted on certification sites including NBTC, BIS, and FCC, is expected to launch globally, including in India, by the end of January. One aspect that has been confirmed by the company is the chipset. The new Poco X6 Pro will be the first phone in India to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset.

Specific features of this variant are yet to be disclosed. Both the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro aim to offer impressive display technology, powerful performance, and well-equipped camera systems. The launch event on January 11 will provide more information regarding the pricing and availability of the new devices.

