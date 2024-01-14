Poco X6 Pro Review: A performance-happy option that reminds me of the Poco F1

The brand Poco made a mega entrance into the smartphone industry with the Poco F1 back in 2018. The real flagship killer got our hopes high for the subsequent models from the brand but most of them couldn’t live up to the real disruptor, the Poco F1. Now, Poco is trying to bring back a similar proposition when it comes to the Poco X6 Pro. Still, in terms of pure value, it may not be the same as the F1 but it has the potential to be one of the best alternatives in the crowded smartphone segment with a price under Rs 30,000. Read on to find out why the Pcoo X6 Pro reminds me so much of the OG F1.

Poco X6 Pro Performance

One of the biggest strong points of the Poco X6 Pro is its new chipset. The X6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra and this is global debut for the chipset. The 4nm chipset offers smooth performance for almost all tasks you can think of when it comes to smartphones. Day to day functions come easy to the Poco X6 Pro. You won’t witness any notable lag.

Gaming at highest settings for most games like Asphalt 9 and BGMI is also not an issue with the Poco X6 Pro. The performance combined with a flat screen and high refresh rate make it a good pick for gamers, especially at this price range. The high touch sampling rate of 2160Hz is also a beneficial addition in this respect. The use of UFS 4.0 fast storage and LPDDR5X help reduce the loading time and offers better multi-tasking as well. In terms of competition with rivals, the phone can take on devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which powers devices like the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus 11R, Nothing Phone (2) and more.

Geekbench 6 CPU Benchmark Result:

Single-core Score: 1471

Multi-core Score: 4672

Poco X6 Pro Design



The Poco X6 Pro follows a very traditional Poco approach with X6 Pro. The device gets a polycarbonate back but the Yellow variant has a texture to it that gives it a slight premium appeal. The flat sides give it a slightly chunky but easy-to-hold ergonomics. The grey variant that we received comes with a shiny finish but it is not as bad a fingerprint magnet as some phones that opt for glass panels. The overall design falls in line with what we’ve come to expect from the brand Poco.

Poco X6 Pro Display

Poco X6 Pro is one of the only phones in its segment to surpass the FullHD+ resolution. The Poco X6 Pro gets a 1.5K resolution display, which makes it slightly sharper compared to its chief rivals. It also gets a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the more affordable Poco X6’s Gorilla Glass Victus, the Pro model gets a Gorilla Glass 5 display protection. In my personal experience, the phone’s default display settings seemed cooler. However, that can be fixed in the display setting. You can opt for the Vivid or Saturated setting to get the best out of the display. The flat display helps screen protectors stay in place for longer periods and seems like a better choice compared to more premium-looking curved displays. The audio is decent with a good amount of lows and highs. You won’t get tinny-sounding speakers, similar to some of the other phones in this price segment.

Poco X6 Pro Camera

When it comes to cameras, the overall performance is average for a phone in this price segment. The photos in daylight have a decent level of detail. HDR does kick in automatically in challenging situations. However, the details are impacted despite ample light. The Poco X6 Pro gets three lenses which include a standard 64MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The colour science of all three lenses seem varied with the ultra-wide camera with a cooler shade, 2X photos with warmer tones and the primary camera in between. The 16MP selfie camera pleasantly surprised me with a good amount of details with lesser amount of smudginess or beauty effect. The low light performance is also average at best. However, making videos in low-light situations are decent. The optical image stabilisation is only available with the primary 64MP lens but it is not as smooth while walking.

HyperOS

Xiaomi’s HyperOS is available straight out of the box. It is the first device to ship with the new operating system out of the box. The overall experience is mostly the same with some noticeable changes in the control panel and the default font of the device. The amount of customisability is also enhanced with the HyperOS. However, the device comes loaded with a lot of bloatware, especially games that also take over some of the precious storage space. Users will have to individually uninstall these apps and games from their phone.

Poco X6 Pro Battery

The phone comes with a standard 5000mAh battery unit. You also get a 67W fast charger in the box which can charge the phone from single digits to full in a matter of 40-45 minutes. The overall battery back up has been more than decent. The phone easily lasts a day with moderate usage and could even surpass that with mild usage. Considering the chipset is brand new, the optimisation with a future version of HyperOS could enhance the battery life further.

Poco X6 Pro Review Verdict

The Poco X6 Pro delivers fabulous performance and buyers won’t have anything to worry about when it comes to sheer power, at least not for the next few years. It is an easy choice for gamers trying to save a buck and it also provides a wholesome media consumption experience with a good display and amply loud and good quality speakers. Poco phones have struggled with camera performance in the past and the X6 Pro is not entirely an exception. However, the new model does close the gap considerably with its chief rivals in the segment. The starting price of Rs 24,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage is appealing and even the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage offers good value. This price-to-performance ratio of the Poco X6 Pro is reminiscent of the incredibly popular Poco F1. It is an easy recommendation for someone looking for a smartphone under the price of Rs 30,000.

