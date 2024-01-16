Poco X6 series with a 64MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today on Flipkart: Check offers, price, specs

The Poco X6 series which includes the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro are set to go on first sale in India today i.e. January 16. The mid-range smartphone series was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The Poco X6 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, a 64MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W TurboCharge.

Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 sale today: Check price, offers

Both come with HyperOS pre-installed, based on Android 14. The Poco X6 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 12GB RAM +512GB storage version, and Rs 24,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB variant.

The Poco X6 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Rs 21,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, and Rs 22,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. It comes in Grey, Black, and Leather POCO Yellow colour variants.

Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro will go on sale in India today i.e. January 16 on Flipkart at 12 pm.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro specifications

The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It is protected by Gorilla Glass and supports Dolby Vision. In terms of camera, it has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Poco X6 Pro is equipped with a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery that supports 67W Turbo Charge.

The Poco X6, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform. It shares a similar display to the Pro variant and comes in Black and White. It also has a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 5100 mAh battery that supports 67W TurboCharge technology. Both models run on HyperOS based on Android 14 and promise three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates.

