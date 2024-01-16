Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi; here’s what to expect

Apple is set to unveil its latest flagship model, the iPhone 16, later this year, promising a host of new features and improvements. A recent report by Apple analyst Jeff Pu sheds light on the anticipated enhancements in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be the introduction of the A18 processor, marking the first time base model iPhones will benefit from processors built on the more powerful and efficient 3-nanometer fabrication. This is expected to significantly boost the overall performance of the devices.

According to Pu, the iPhone 16 will boast 8GB of RAM, a notable increase from the current 6GB in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The Pro versions of the iPhone 16 will take it a step further, featuring the A18 Pro chip for enhanced capabilities.

Connectivity is also a key focus for Apple, with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus set to embrace the Qualcomm X70 modem, while the Pro versions will utilise the more advanced Qualcomm X75 modem. The introduction of Wi-Fi 6E support is another highlight, providing faster speeds, lower latency, and improved overall network performance. Notably, this feature was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

In the camera department, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to receive an upgrade to its Ultra Wide camera, with the resolution increasing from 12MP to 48MP.

Meanwhile, Apple has faced a minor setback with the withdrawal of the second betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates. The decision was prompted by the discovery of a boot loop issue, leading to a swift response from the tech giant to address and rectify the situation.

