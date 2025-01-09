Poco X7, X7 Pro launched in India: Check Price, specifications and other details

Poco India has officially introduced the Poco X7 series to the Indian market, comprising the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G. Equipped with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0, these devices boast impressive specifications and promise a seamless user experience.

Poco X7 5G: Key Specifications

The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 1.5K and peak brightness of 3000 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, enhanced to 2560Hz for gaming scenarios.

Under the hood, it features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor built on a 4nm TSMC process, paired with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone is powered by a 5500mAh battery with 45W TurboCharge technology, capable of full recharge in approximately 47 minutes.

For photography enthusiasts, the Poco X7 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera (with OIS and EIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front-facing camera. It supports video recording up to 4K at 30fps.

The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, offering three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C. The phone also boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69* certifications for water and dust resistance.

Poco X7 Pro 5G: Key Specifications

The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 3200 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and gaming-optimised 2560Hz touch sampling.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, the device reaches clock speeds up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring high-speed performance.

The X7 Pro 5G houses a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 90W HyperCharge, enabling full recharge in approximately 47 minutes. It features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera, supporting video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

Like its sibling, the X7 Pro 5G operates on HyperOS based on Android 15, with the same update and security patch guarantees. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco X7 5G is priced at:

• Rs 21,999 (8GB + 128GB)

• Rs 23,999 (8GB + 256GB)

It is available in Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green, and Poco Yellow.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at:

• Rs 26,999 (8GB + 256GB)

• Rs 28,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Colour options include Nebula Green, Obsidian Black, and Poco Yellow.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G will be available via Flipkart from February 14, while the Poco X7 5G will go on sale starting February 17. Buyers using ICICI Bank cards can avail of a Rs 2,000 discount, with an additional Rs 1,000 discount for Poco X7 Pro 5G buyers on the first sale day.