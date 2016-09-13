Pokemon GO release date uncertain in India but game gets Android Wear support

It has been more than two months since the launch of the revolutionary Pokemon Go, but the developers have not yet released it in India, China, South Korea and many other major markets.



Despite the unavailability, users in India have downloaded the APK file of the game from third party stores or websites and have installed it at the risk of threatening their phone's security.



Similar to the 80 countries where Pokemon Go was launched officially, the game was quick to become popular with the Indian smartphone gamer. On the global scale, the game came at par with all time favourite apps such as Snapchat and Telegram on Play Store.



It recorded a whopping 75 million downloads within two weeks of launch. Despite the popularity and the revenue generated by the game, developers have failed to acknowledge the tremendous demand in a market like India. On the other hand, they have announced the release of a new "Pokemon Go Plus" for the Android Wear.



This new application will enable smart watch users to play Pokemon Go without sacrificing on their precious smartphone batte.



The communication between the main application on the smartphone and the smartwatch will happen over bluetooth which will be encrypted. The user won't have to leave the app open on the smart phone application.



Niantic, the game developers, will also push out a new "buddy system" that will enable users to train their Pokemon through walking. The trainer will have to chose one Pokemon that they would want to walk with. Swapping the buddy-pokemon on a later stage of the game will lose all the progress made by the previous one.



Niantic broke many gaming-records after the launch but it seems the popularity of the game is gradually fading. However, a global launch might be able to retain its position in the gaming market.