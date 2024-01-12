Popular messaging service Discord lays off 17% of its employees

In a strategic move aimed at refining its focus and operational efficiency, Discord, the popular messaging app, is set to lay off 17% of its workforce, affecting 170 employees across various departments. CEO Jason Citron conveyed this decision in an all-hands meeting and an internal memo obtained by The Verge.

Citron highlighted in the memo that this reduction is not a hastily made choice but a necessary step to better serve Discord's users, improve the business, and uphold its mission in the long run. The company has experienced substantial growth, with its workforce increasing fivefold since 2020. Citron acknowledged that this rapid expansion led to taking on more projects, resulting in decreased operational efficiency.

The CEO stated, "Today, we are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organisation. This is what largely drove the decision to reduce the size of our workforce."

This downsizing marks Discord's largest to date, following a 4% staff reduction in August of the previous year. It is part of a broader trend of layoffs in the tech industry, with notable cutbacks at companies like Google and Amazon in recent weeks.

Despite the layoffs, Discord seems financially stable. The company has raised approximately $1 billion in funding, boasting a cash balance of over $700 million. Discord aims to achieve profitability this year, with discussions about a potential public offering ongoing since rejecting a $12 billion acquisition offer from Microsoft in 2021.

The memo shared by Citron outlined the next steps for employees, including the receipt of individual emails by 10:30 a.m. PT to confirm the impact on their employment. Departing team members will attend a meeting at 11:00 a.m. PT to discuss next steps, while remaining employees will regroup in the afternoon at 1:00 p.m. PT to address the future of the company.

Discord is offering departing employees five months of salary, benefit continuation, three months of outplacement services, and equity vesting of awards scheduled for February 1, 2024.

Discord is a communication platform that allows users to chat via text, voice, and video. It's designed for communities and groups, providing features like servers, channels, and roles to organise discussions. Users can join servers dedicated to specific topics, games, or interests. Discord is widely used by gamers, but it has also gained popularity for various other communities due to its versatility and user-friendly interface.

Also read Google lays off hundreds of employees to reduce expenses; check details