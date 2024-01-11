Google lays off hundreds of employees to reduce expenses; check details

Google has announced that it will be laying off hundreds of employees from its digital assistant, hardware, and engineering teams. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce expenses. This comes almost exactly one year after Google had announced its biggest layoffs ever which impacted 12,000 employees.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the layoffs will impact employees involved in the development of Google Assistant, a voice-activated technology, and those in the augmented reality hardware team. The company’s central engineering organization will also see job cuts.

In a statement, a Google spokesperson explained, “In the latter half of 2023, several of our teams changed to improve efficiency and better align resources with our top product priorities. Some teams are still implementing these organizational changes, which unfortunately involve job cuts worldwide.”

The report suggests the affected employees have been notified and will have the chance to apply for other open positions within Google.

The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents some Google employees, expressed its disapproval of the layoffs in a statement posted on social network X, previously known as Twitter. The union stated, “Our members and colleagues work diligently every day to create excellent products for our users. It’s unacceptable for the company to continue terminating employees while it earns billions every quarter. We will continue to fight until our jobs are secure!”

