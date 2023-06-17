Power lunch: World’s two richest people Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault meet in Paris

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, recently met in Paris for a lunch meeting at a luxurious hotel. The occasion took place ahead of a prominent technology conference organised by an Arnault-owned company, where Musk was scheduled to speak. The gathering also included close family members of both billionaires.

Although the details of their discussion were not disclosed to the public, it is speculated that the conversation might have revolved around Arnault's involvement in social media and advertising. Notably, Twitter, which Musk acquired in October, has faced challenges with declining advertising revenue. Musk had recently relinquished his position at the helm of the platform, potentially signalling a new era for the social media giant. Following the lunch with Arnault, Musk proceeded to deliver a speech at the Viva Technology event, which was hosted by advertising companies Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, both owned by LVMH.

During lunch, Musk was accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, while Arnault was accompanied by two of his sons, Antoine and Alexandre Arnault. Antoine Arnault later shared several pictures from the gathering on his Instagram Stories, featuring Musk and Arnault posing together.

Both Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault were prominent speakers at the technology conference, joining a lineup that included French President Emmanuel Macron, Marc Benioff, the Co-Founder of Salesforce, and Yann LeCun, Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta, among others.

With a combined net worth of approximately $470 billion, Musk and Arnault represent immense wealth and influence in the global financial landscape. Musk recently regained his position as the world's wealthiest person, thanks to the continued success of Tesla in the stock market. The majority of Arnault's fortune stems from his ownership of LVMH, a conglomerate that encompasses over 70 renowned luxury brands such as Fendi, Givenchy, and Tiffany & Co.

Musk's visit to France extended beyond the lunch meeting, as he also had a scheduled meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the possibility of establishing a Tesla factory in the country. Macron shared a photo on Twitter, capturing the two individuals with smiles, accompanied by the caption: "Let's work together! #ChooseFrance."

