Print photos directly from your smartphone! Fujifilm unveils Link printer series; see specs and price

Fujifilm India has introduced its innovative smartphone printer Link series, a game-changer in the realm of instant photo printing. These smartphone printers aim to reconnect new-age generations with traditional methods of preserving cherished memories. Additionally, the dedicated Instax Biz app facilitates easy personalisation of prints with a single tap. When paired with Instax cameras and Instax smartphone printers, Instax Biz streamlines the printing process.

The mini Link 2, a sleek smartphone printer compatible with card-sized Instax film, is available in three colours: soft pink, clay white, and space blue. It offers various creative possibilities, such as sharable messages as a printable QR code and the option to draw with various brush types and colours. Instax-Natural Mode and Instax-Rich Mode make it ideal for capturing holidays, festivals, birthdays, and travel photos.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of Fujifilm India stated, "India is a rapidly growing market, whether it is consumer electronics or photo printing market and we aim to convert it into an opportunity to grow further. Fujifilm stands for innovation and this series of smartphone printers will allow users to preserve memories instantly in the most innovative yet simple manner."

The SQUARE Link smartphone printer allows users to print images in just 90 seconds and comes in two colours: plain Ash White and Midnight Green. It features advanced AR functions like 'Add special FX and Add Doodle' and the facility of super-imposed messages with INSTAX Connect.

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, Fujifilm India, emphasised the company's dedication to enhancing the user experience in the ever-evolving world of smart technology. He stated, "These smartphone printing innovations are the culmination of years of research and development tailored to smoothen consumers’ experiences by providing them instant access to their beloved memories in the form of printed images."

For those who prefer larger prints, the Link Wide smartphone printer is the ultimate option. It can print smartphone-clicked images on a wide-format film (86mm x 108mm), which is twice the size of the regular card-size Instax print. Despite producing large prints, it is compact and lightweight and is available in two colours: Ash White and Mocha Gray.

The Link printer range starts from Rs 10,999.

Here is a breakdown of the pricing for different models in the Link series:

- Mini Link 2 Standalone: Rs. 13,999

- Mini Link 2 Starter Kit (10 Shots with Mini Film White Frame): Rs 15,499

- Mini Link 2 Goodness Box (100 Shots with a combination of mini white frame and mini designer films): Rs 20,999

- SQ Link Standalone: Rs 20,999

- SQ Link Starter Kit (10 Shots with SQ Film White Frame 10x1): Rs 21,999

- SQ Link Goodness Kit (100 Shots with a combination of SQ Film white frame & designer films): Rs 28,999

- Link Wide Standalone: Rs 21,999

- Link Wide Starter Kit (20 shots with Wide Film White Frame): Rs 22,999

- Link Wide Goodness Box (100 Shots with a combination of Wide Film white frame & designer films): Rs 29,999

