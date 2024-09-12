Private space mission Polaris Dawn sets new human orbit record: Non-astronaut crew creates history

The Polaris Dawn mission, a privately funded spaceflight, has achieved a new record for the highest orbit reached by humans since NASA's Apollo program. On September 10, 2024, the four-member crew aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" reached an apogee of 1,400.7 kilometres (870 miles), surpassing the previous record set by the Gemini 11 mission in 1966.

A Historic Achievement

The Polaris Dawn crew, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, includes pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet and SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Isaacman proudly announced that Gillis and Menon now hold the record for the women who have travelled furthest from Earth.

The mission, which launched from Florida, orbited Earth eight times before reaching its peak altitude.

Scientific Research and Deep Space Preparation

The mission's primary objective is to gather valuable data on the effects of space conditions on human health and spacecraft systems. By venturing into the Van Allen radiation belts, an area with high concentrations of charged particles, the crew is providing valuable insights for future deep-space missions.

"Polaris Dawn and Dragon at 1,400 km above Earth – the farthest humans have travelled since the Apollo program over 50 years ago," SpaceX tweeted, along with a stunning photo of the spacecraft in orbit.

Testing the Limits of Technology

Polaris Dawn is also testing the performance of touchscreens and digital displays in the harsh environment of space, a feat never attempted at this altitude. The data collected will inform the design and development of future spacecraft and technologies for deep-space exploration.

Honouring Gemini 11

In a touching tribute to NASA's Gemini 11 mission, the Polaris Dawn crew carried a commemorative medallion similar to the original Gemini 11 patch. The medallion will be auctioned to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, demonstrating a commitment to advancing space exploration and supporting worthy causes.