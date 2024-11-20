PS5 DualSense wireless controller in Chroma Indigo quick review: A shiny shade of perfection for gamers

The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller gets a bold new makeover with its Chroma Indigo colourway, blending sophistication and vibrancy like never before. This sleek hue sits perfectly between deep blue and metallic purple, giving the controller a futuristic vibe that’s as stunning as it is unique.

While the aesthetics steal the show, the DualSense’s hallmark features remain front and centre. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers deliver unparalleled immersion, whether you’re feeling the crunch of gravel in Gran Turismo or the tension of Aloy’s bow in Horizon Forbidden West. The built-in microphone and motion sensor ensure the tech keeps up with the style.

The Chroma Indigo DualSense takes the familiar design of Sony’s iconic controller and adds a touch of personality. Sitting somewhere between a rich cobalt blue and a shimmering metallic purple, this shade oozes sophistication while still feeling playful. It’s bold without being flashy and futuristic without being over the top, a perfect middle ground for gamers who want a controller that stands out but doesn’t scream for attention.

The matte finish ensures it feels great to hold, while the subtle texturing on the grips provides an understated touch of luxury. Combined with the black accents on the thumbsticks and buttons, the Chroma Indigo creates an interesting contrast.

The DualSense Experience

Of course, a good-looking controller means nothing if it can’t deliver in-game. Thankfully, the Chroma Indigo DualSense packs all the cutting-edge features that have made Sony’s controller a standout in this console generation.

Haptic Feedback

The DualSense’s haptic feedback system remains one of the most immersive features on the market. Whether you’re navigating the rough terrain of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or feeling the pitter-patter of raindrops in Returnal, the nuanced vibrations of the controller ensure that the action on screen comes alive in your hands.

Adaptive Triggers

The adaptive triggers are equally impressive, adding a tactile layer to gameplay. The variable resistance offers an unparalleled sense of realism, whether you’re pulling back a bowstring, pressing the accelerator of a high-performance car, or engaging in intense gunfights. The triggers are a subtle yet powerful reminder of how the DualSense elevates gaming beyond button mashing into a truly sensory experience.

Built-in Microphone and Motion Sensors

The built-in microphone allows you to jump into quick chats without needing a headset, while the motion sensors add extra precision for games that utilise gyroscopic controls. Combined with the other features, they ensure the controller is as functional as it is stylish.

Final Thoughts: Style Meets Innovation

Sony’s range of coloured controllers has always been a hit, and Chroma Indigo is no exception. Its deep, iridescent hue pairs beautifully with other PS5 accessories, especially for those who’ve customised their console with the Midnight Black or Cosmic Red faceplates. Whether you’re building a colour-coordinated gaming setup or just adding variety to your controller collection, Chroma Indigo fits right in.

Perfect for players who want their gear to stand out, the Chroma Indigo edition is more than a controller but a statement piece for your gaming setup. Bold, beautiful, and packed with innovation, this new shade proves that function and fashion can coexist seamlessly in the gaming world.