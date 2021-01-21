PUBG Mobile cracks down on 12 lakh accounts for cheating; here's why

Popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has almost 600 million subscribers globally. However, PUBG Corporation has decided to not take cheating via hacks lightly. In a massive crackdown on cheaters, banned 12,17,342 accounts.

PUBG Mobile tweeted, "Know the ban. Fear the ban. From January 8th-14th, 12,17,342 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game. The majority of causes were: modification of character model, auto-aim hacks and X-ray vision."

PUBG Mobile also revealed in this tweet that 24 per cent of these accounts have been removed due to using auto-aim hacks and the other 24 per cent were suspended due to modifying the character model. The remaining 12 per cent accounts were deleted due to usage of X-Ray vision, 12 per cent due to using speed hacks, 7 per cent due to modification of area damage and 11 per cent due to other reasons such as using unauthorised payment channels for recharge and other payments and using third party program to log in to the game.

While sharing more details, PUBG Mobile also showed the ranks of hackers at the time of imposing the ban. According to the tweet, 38 per cent of these hackers were on bronze, 12 per cent on diamond, 11 per cent on platinum, 11 per cent on silver, 10 per cent on crown, 9 per cent on gold, 6 per cent on ace and 3 per cent on conqueror ranks respectively.



Know the Ban Fear the Ban From January 8th-14th, 1,217,342 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game. The majority of causes were:

Modification of Character Model

Auto-Aim Hacks

X-Ray Vision



Learn more at https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #BanPan pic.twitter.com/yqqpQV95TZ PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 17, 2021

The Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and other Chinese applications due to national security and sovereignty reasons.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India to launch today? Check details, latest development

Also read: FAU-G to be launched on Republic Day! New trailer, pre-registration link released

Also read: Not just in India, PUBG Mobile was banned in these countries in 2020