PUBG Mobile India: Check out launch date, new features, APK link

When will PUBG India be launched? What will be its new features? These are the questions that avid gamers have been asking since September 2 when PUBG was banned in India due to security reasons.

PUBG Mobile India unveiled a teaser of the game on its official Instagram handle with the caption, "All new PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates now!" The official date of the game's launch is not known yet.

According to PUBG developers, PUBG Mobile India will feature customised in-game content to reflect "local needs". New changes to the game include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, restrictions on gaming time and a virtual simulation training ground setting. Older PUBG Mobile IDs will be transferred to the Indian version, implying that you will not have to create a separate ID, according to a 91mobiles.com report.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile Global version 1.2 beta APK link is now available for download for Android users in India. Gamers will need an individual invitation code to access the game after downloading the APK file. Those interested must ensure that they have enough storage space on their phones since the size of the APK file is around 625 MB.

