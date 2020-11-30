FAU-G vs PUBG: Akshay Kumar's army game appears on Play Store as latter plans India comeback

As PUBG Mobile is eyeing a comeback in India, its Indian replacement has already surfaced on the Google Play Store. FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guard, the Made-in-India alternative to PUBG Mobile appeared on the Google's mobile app platform for pre-registration on Monday, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

FAU-G was announced in September this year by actor Akshay Kumar after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. However, the latter game is also set to make a comeback as PUBG Mobile India.

Studio nCore Games, the Bengaluru-based mobile game developer, announced the availability of the game for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, giving users the opportunity to be the first ones to play the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile is a step closer to making a comeback in India

The studio had announced that the game will be launched in November; it is just the pre-registration that has been initiated, that too on the last day of the month.

You can pre-register for FAU-G on an Android smartphone by going to its page on Google Play Store. Once the game goes live, you will be automatically notified.





On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG#BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal@akshaykumar#happygurupurab â nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

Also read: Flipkart Wholesale in final stages of consolidating Walmart India in its operations