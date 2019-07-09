PUBG Mobile Season 8 beta version is out: Check out features, how to download, other details

PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds or PUBG is all set for the new season which will come with new outfits, back pack and weapon skins, new theme, rewards and more. The Season 8 of PUBG will continue to feature Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus for players. The new season 8 of PUBG Mobile is expected to arrive between 15th to 17th July after the end of Season 7.

According to a YouTube channel called Mr Ghost Gaming, PUBG's Season 8 will have seberal new additions and updates. Some of these new updates include a brand new 'Power of the Ocean' theme, inclusion of the Bizon gun, and a 'Water Blaster' skin for the Scar-L in the gun lab.

PP-19 Bizon Gun: It is a submachine gun type weapon in battlegrounds. It uses 9mm ammunition and holds 53 rounds by default. The new gun was first teased in the PUBG - Vikendi Snow Map Gameplay Trailer. The gun can only take muzzle and sight attachments.

Skins and Outfits: The new season of PUBG will come with new outfits and skins. The new season is based on ocean life as there are various sea creature inspired items in the game. There is a new shark backpack skin, gun skins for DP-28, SLR and Scar-L are also introduced in this new season of PUBG Mobile. Many more new items are also available for players in the shop section.

Royal Pass: The Elite Royal Pass is priced at 600 UC and the Elite Plus is available for 1800 UC. Using the passes to get to higher ranks will give you the access to Elite missions and various rewards. These new PUBG Mobile Royal Pass's are expected to roll out next week.

PUBG Mobile developers have provided the download links for the new bet version of PUBG. The file is about 1.9GB in size and once downloaded, just click to install.

Edited By: Udit Verma

