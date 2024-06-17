Public concerns grow over AI-generated news content: Survey

A new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reveals global concerns about the use of AI in news production, adding to the challenges news organizations face in engaging their audiences.

Newsrooms are using new AI tools from companies like Google and OpenAI to summarize news, potentially diverting traffic from traditional news websites. However, the report indicates that many people do not trust AI-created news, especially on important topics like politics.

In the survey, 52 per cent of people in the U.S. and 63 per cent in the UK expressed discomfort with AI-produced news, preferring AI to assist journalists in the background. The survey, which included nearly 100,000 people from 47 countries, highlighted widespread distrust towards AI in news.

Nic Newman from the Reuters Institute noted concerns about the reliability of AI-generated content, with 59 per cent of respondents worried about online misinformation. This concern is particularly high in South Africa and the US, likely due to upcoming elections.

News organizations also struggle with getting people to pay for news. Despite some growth during the pandemic, only 17 per cent of people in 20 countries pay for online news, a figure unchanged for three years. In the US, many pay discounted rates due to trials or promotions, with 46 per cent paying less than the full price. The report also shows a rise in popularity of individual news personalities on platforms like TikTok. Among over 5,600 TikTok users surveyed, 57 per cent preferred following individual personalities over traditional news brands.