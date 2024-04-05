'Purge of bots and trolls underway': Elon Musk unveils measures to tackle bots on X

In response to growing user concerns about the proliferation of bots, Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has announced a series of updates aimed at improving safety and authenticity on the platform.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Musk revealed plans to combat bots and trolls effectively. He urged users to report any unintended suspensions of legitimate accounts, underlining the platform's dedication to identifying and penalising those responsible for bot activity. Musk even hinted at potential legal consequences for offenders.

These measures come on the heels of X's recent appointments of new executives tasked with overseeing safety and brand protection efforts. The move reflects a broader initiative to create a safer and more secure online environment.

The platform has been grappling with a surge in bots in recent months, with many even receiving verification status from X, lending an illusion of legitimacy to their automated interactions. Users have voiced frustration at the prevalence of bots, finding it increasingly challenging to differentiate genuine interactions from automated ones.

In response to these concerns, X's safety team has unveiled proactive plans to combat platform manipulation and spam, signalling a concerted effort to rid the platform of bot accounts. Musk's crackdown on bots coincides with the reintroduction of the coveted blue checkmark verification, previously reserved for public figures and notable accounts. Under Musk's ownership, verification became a paid process, with only paying subscribers eligible to retain their verification status.

However, X has begun reinstating blue checks to select accounts without requiring payment. Recipients of complimentary Premium subscriptions were notified that they were recognised as influential community members, thus qualifying for the reinstatement of their blue checkmarks. Musk also outlined further criteria for eligibility, indicating that accounts with a substantial number of verified subscriber followers would receive additional Premium features at no cost.