PVR Inox offering a unique Re 1 deal to lure moviegoers; here's what’s included

PVR Inox, India's largest multiplex chain, is hoping to lure back moviegoers who have shunned the big screens since the Covid-19 pandemic began by offering a unique deal: for just Re 1, customers can watch 10 upcoming trailers in a 30-minute screening show. The chain hopes to "re-ignite" people's love for watching entertainment on the big screen and boost advance bookings for movies releasing in the crucial summer season.

The trailers will be curated by PVR Inox and will include upcoming Bollywood, Hollywood, and other regional movies, customised based on the region. Some of the movies lined up for release in May and June include Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan: Part-2, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

PVR Inox has borrowed a page from the playbook of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as Nestle India, ITC, Kellogg's, and others, who have traditionally used sampling as a way to entice new customers by providing them with a taste of their new products. FMCG firms have focused on children by collaborating with schools to offer complimentary samples of Kellogg's Chocos, Horlicks, Boost, Bournvita, or Sunfeast's Timepass biscuits or atta noodles. Frequently, these companies also distribute complimentary samples to visitors in shopping malls.

In an effort to combat a 15 per cent drop in foot traffic during the first nine months of FY23, PVR Inox is bringing the concept of sampling to the big screen with its trailer screening show. Having a presence in 115 cities across India and Sri Lanka, the multiplex chain boasts a total of 1,680 screens.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused dwindling footfalls, which have worried both single-screen and multiplex chains alike. Media consulting firm Ormax reports a significant decline in Hindi cinema footfalls from 341 million in 2019 to a mere 189 million in 2022. In the March quarter, only two Bollywood movies managed to break the Rs 100 crore collection mark.

