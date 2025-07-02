Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Auto Day in India on 30 July: Safer, smarter mobility in focus

Qualcomm has announced its inaugural ‘Snapdragon Auto Day’, scheduled for 30 July 2025 in New Delhi, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The event is designed to bring together key players from the automotive and technology sectors to showcase innovations in connected and software-defined vehicles.

Positioned as a strategic platform, Snapdragon Auto Day will convene industry leaders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 suppliers and ecosystem partners to explore the evolving landscape of vehicle technology. The focus will be on demonstrating how Snapdragon-powered systems can contribute to safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation.

Advertisement

The initiative underscores Qualcomm’s broader commitment to developing an intelligent mobility ecosystem that caters to both domestic and global markets. As vehicle architecture increasingly shifts toward software-defined platforms, Qualcomm has emerged as a prominent technology partner in the automotive industry. The company’s offerings include in-vehicle connectivity, cloud integration, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications.

Qualcomm’s Immersive Cockpit Solutions, which utilise artificial intelligence, aim to deliver context-aware, personalised in-car experiences through advanced 3D UI/UX design. Meanwhile, the firm’s V2X technology is engineered to enhance real-time communication and situational awareness, paving the way for improved road safety and automation.

The event will also highlight India’s growing role as a hub for automotive innovation, with emphasis on the intersection of technology, talent and scalability. Attendees can expect live demonstrations and discussions with thought leaders on the future of mobility.