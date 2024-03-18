Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 unveiled with better on-device AI features; check details

Qualcomm has introduced its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which aims to provide more AI capabilities. The company claims the new chipset will be able to provide high performance at a more accessible price point than its predecessor.

AI and Hardware Features

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is fabricated on a 4nm process. It supports generative AI models up to 10 billion parameters, promising significant advancements in on-device AI applications, including content generation and image expansion.

Gaming and Camera Performance

The new chipset comes equipped with Adreno GPU which the company claims is tailored for HDR gaming and supports real-time ray tracing. It also claims to elevate mobile photography, allowing for 200-megapixel captures and featuring a triple 18-bit ISP for superior image processing. The chipset will provide Qualcomm's AI-enhanced face detection and low-light vision technology.

Connectivity and Speed

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will also keep devices connected at higher speeds than before. It features the Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF system for better 5G coverage and the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 for Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 5.8Gbps. The chipset also allows enhanced Bluetooth capabilities.

Availability

Qualcomm announces that smartphones featuring the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will soon hit the market, with brands like Honor, iQoo, Redmi, Realme, and Xiaomi among the first to adopt it.

