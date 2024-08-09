scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Quicktouch Technologies posts 146% jump in Q1 net profit, to acquire UAE-based Pinnacle Exim IT Solutions

Feedback

Quicktouch Technologies posts 146% jump in Q1 net profit, to acquire UAE-based Pinnacle Exim IT Solutions

In the April-June quarter, its total income was reported at Rs 42 crore compared to Rs 11.41 crore in year-ago period. Quicktouch also disclosed its plans to raise Rs 50 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares at a price of Rs 144 each.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The company’s sales registered a gain of 266.43 percent to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.  The company’s sales registered a gain of 266.43 percent to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. 

Quicktouch Technologies reported a 146.77 percent jump in net profit at Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 compared to Rs 0.62 crore during the corresponding quarter ended last year.  

The company’s sales registered a gain of 266.43 percent to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. 

In the April-June quarter, its total income was reported at Rs 42 crore compared to Rs 11.41 crore in year-ago period.  

“The company has smashed all targets by clocking a profit which is almost thrice the corresponding quarter last year,” Gaurav Jindal, Managing Director of Quicktouch said.  

These results underscore the company’s strong market position and effective growth strategies, he added. 

The company’s board has also approved acquisition UAE-based Pinnacle Exim IT Solutions LLC. Pinnacle Exim IT Solutions LLC is engaged in various sectors, including Software Applications Development & Management. 

“This acquisition aligns with Quicktouch’s strategic vision of becoming a leader in technology and digital services. By integrating Pinnacle’s expertise and resources, Quicktouch can enhance its capabilities, offer a broader range of services and deliver greater value to its clients worldwide,” said Jindal. 

Quicktouch also disclosed its plans to raise Rs 50 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares at a price of Rs 144 each.  

The company also unveiled a new logo. The sleek and modern design reflects innovation, growth, and the company’s commitment to excellence, it said in a statement. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 09, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement