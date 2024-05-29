QX Lab AI unveils multilingual, multimodal AI platform 'Ask QX PRO'

QX Lab AI today released Ask QX PRO, a significant update to its existing generative AI platform, Ask QX. The new iteration moves beyond the original text-based functionality to incorporate multimodal capabilities, aiming to broaden the platform's appeal and utility.

Since its initial launch earlier this year, Ask QX has attracted over 15 million users, with 4 million reportedly using the platform regularly. QX Lab AI states that its focus is on demonstrating the potential of generative AI for both personal and professional applications.

Ask QX PRO now boasts features such as text-to-image and image-to-text generation, document analysis, and even text-to-code conversion with code editing capabilities. The company claims these additions provide "universal value and reliability for different practical uses."

The platform utilises a foundational model, meaning it trains on its own datasets and operates with its own API. This places QX Lab AI among a small group of companies, including OpenAI and Google's Gemini, developing such foundational AI models.

For business users, Ask QX PRO offers specialised architecture incorporating technologies like the Advanced Multimodal Synthesis System (AMSS) and the Dynamic Integration and Synthesis Matrix (DISM). These are designed to handle complex data integration and analysis for various industry applications.

Available in over 120 languages, Ask QX PRO aims to increase access to generative AI across linguistic barriers. While a free version is available, a premium model is expected to launch in mid-June.

QX Lab AI emphasises its commitment to data privacy and security, stating that user data will be stored locally and handled in compliance with UK and EU regulations. The Android version of Ask QX PRO is available now, with an iOS release anticipated soon.

Arjun Prasad, Co- Founder & Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), QX Lab AI said, “The launch of our multimodal platform is a testament to the tremendous response we have received for Ask QX. We believe that Europe is a crucial market for any technology company like ours, especially given the large number of tech-savvy populations ready to embrace Generative AI for personal and professional use. We recognise the importance of strategic partnerships to grow our platform and reach users across every corner of the continent. With this approach, we aim to replicate the success of Ask QX in the remotest parts of the continent. By focusing on local needs and preferences, we are confident that Ask QX PRO will become an indispensable platform for users throughout the region.”