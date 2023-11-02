'Chandrasekhar Musk': Elon Musk reveals his son's middle name is inspired by Indian-origin scientist

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is at the inaugural AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, UK, bumped into Elon Musk, who is one of the prominent attendees at the summit. Chandrasekhar, who is representing India at Bletchley Park, shared a light-hearted tweet after he met the Tesla CEO on Wednesday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chandrasekhar said that Musk told him that his son's middle name is Chandrasekhar. He added that he named his son with Shivon Zilis after Prof Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

"Look who I bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. @elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar," the minister posted on X.

Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK.@elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/S8v0rUcl8P — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 2, 2023

Prof Chandrasekhar, an Indian-born American astrophysicist, shared the 1983 Nobel Prize in physics with American physicist William A. Fowler. Chandrasekhar was awarded the prize “for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure of the evolution of the stars”. He defined "Chandra Sekhar limit" which is used in the study of black holes.

AI Safety Summit

UK is hosting the world’s first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit on November 1-2, which saw prominent global leaders, computer scientists, and tech executives, such as Musk and ChatGPT's Sam Altman. Twenty-eight major countries including the United States, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, and India, and the European Union agreed to sign on a declaration saying global action is needed to tackle the potential risks of AI.

Musk, the world’s richest man and Tesla CEO, warned about the risks of AI and said the summit wanted to establish a "third-party referee" for companies developing the technology, so it could sound the alarm when risks develop, and so instil confidence in the public.

Musk said: “I mean, for the first time, we have a situation where there’s something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human. So, you know, we’re not stronger or faster than other creatures, but we are more intelligent. And here we are, for the first time really in human history, with something that’s going to be far more intelligent than us.”

On India's side, minister Chandrasekhar stressed on the critical importance of guaranteeing the safety and trustworthiness of platforms, whether in the realm of AI or the broader internet landscape. He highlighted the errors of the past decade, where unchecked innovation led to toxic online environments.

Chandrasekhar said at the opening plenary session that the weaponisation represented by social media must be overcome, and steps should be taken to ensure AI represents safety and trust.

“We are very clear that AI represents a big opportunity for us. We are extremely clear in our minds about what we need to do in terms of mitigating all of the other downsides that AI and, indeed, any emerging technology can or will represent we look at AI and, indeed, technology, in general, through the prism of openness, safety and trust and accountability,” he said.

