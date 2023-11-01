Find your perfect match on X Dating, hire desirable candidates: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has conveyed his aspiration to transform X into a premier dating and job recruitment platform, placing a strong emphasis on increased video live-streaming of sports and political events.

During a recent all-hands meeting with employees, joined by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Musk highlighted the significance of evaluating what individuals have posted on the X platform in the past. He remarked, “Have they posted interesting material? That would be probably the single biggest indicator for whether they are excellent and someone you’d want to hire.”

Musk also drew parallels to the realm of romance, stating, “Finding someone on the platform. Obviously, I found someone and friends of mine have found people on the platform. And you can tell if you’re a good match based on what they write.”

In response to Yaccarino's inquiry about the prospect of X Dating, Musk hinted at ongoing developments, adding, “But I think we might be able to improve the dating situation. Part of it is how do you discover interesting people? Discovery is tough.”

To succeed, X must compete with platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, dating apps, and the digital payments industry, according to Musk. As reported by The Verge, Musk expressed this transformation, saying, “We’re rapidly transforming the company from what it was, Twitter 1.0, to the everything app.”

Musk identified a crucial missing element in X—a unified application that encompasses various functions, including payments, messaging, video, calling, and more, all in one convenient place. He noted that such integration is prevalent in China, primarily through WeChat, but is lacking outside of China.

Additionally, Musk underscored the growing importance of video live-streaming for sporting and political events, emphasising that this approach allows real-time viewing through the eyes of individuals on the scene, reducing the need to filter information through the lens of traditional media. “Instead of going through the lens of the media, you can actually just have people who are literally at ground zero do a livestream or upload video. And so you actually can see what’s happening in real time,” he said.

