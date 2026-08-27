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Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 last-minute tech gifts for every sibling

Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 last-minute tech gifts for every sibling

From gaming and travel to work, charging and audio, this Raksha Bandhan gift guide brings together practical tech picks designed to match different sibling personalities and everyday needs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 last-minute tech gifts for every siblingRaksha Bandhan tech gifts for siblings, from gaming consoles to smart accessories and audio.

Raksha Bandhan is no longer limited to traditional gifts, with siblings looking for presents that fit into gaming, work, travel, entertainment and everyday routines. If your brother or sister is difficult to shop for, a useful piece of tech or an accessory can offer something they can keep using long after the festival. 

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Must Read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphones

This year's options range from a gaming console and a child-focused smartwatch to a premium audio headset, while practical picks include a backpack, desk accessories and a portable power bank. Here are seven options to consider, depending on your sibling's interests and daily needs this Raksha Bandhan.

1. ONMO+ Core Smart Console

The ONMO+ Core Edition comes with games and a Pro Controller. It works with TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones and is listed at ₹4,999 on Flipkart.

2. Navy Pedal Daypack

The Navy Pedal Daypack is a 14-litre cotton-canvas backpack with leather details, a laptop sleeve for devices up to 14 inches and two pockets. It costs ₹1,799.

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3. MORPH Foldable Deskmat

MORPH combines a desk mat and laptop stand in a three-fold design. It supports laptops up to 13 inches and offers 30-degree elevation for ergonomic use. It costs ₹2,199.

4. Mesa Monitor Stand

The Mesa Monitor Stand raises the screen to an ergonomic height and includes a pull-out tray for essentials. The blue variant costs ₹4,999.

Must Read: Dyson, Philips hair-care gifts to upgrade your sibling’s daily routine this Rakshabandhan

5. DailyObjects Loop Qi2 Power Bank

The 10,000mAh Loop power bank supports Qi2-certified and MagSafe-compatible 15W wireless charging. It is made from aluminium and costs ₹5,999.

6. Sekyo Carepal Pro

The 4G-enabled Carepal Pro combines GPS tracking, 4G voice and video calls, SOS alerts, Safe Zones and School Mode. It also includes a camera, learning games, pedometer, alarms and reminders. Costs around ₹5,980

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7. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC

The Aviator 900 ANC offers THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, adaptive six-mic active noise cancelling and Personal Sound by Mimi. It delivers up to 60 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, wear detection, multipoint pairing and a collapsible design with a travel bag. Costs ₹22,999

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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