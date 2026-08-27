Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 last-minute tech gifts for every sibling

This year's options range from a gaming console and a child-focused smartwatch to a premium audio headset, while practical picks include a backpack, desk accessories and a portable power bank. Here are seven options to consider, depending on your sibling's interests and daily needs this Raksha Bandhan.

1. ONMO+ Core Smart Console

The ONMO+ Core Edition comes with games and a Pro Controller. It works with TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones and is listed at ₹4,999 on Flipkart.

2. Navy Pedal Daypack

The Navy Pedal Daypack is a 14-litre cotton-canvas backpack with leather details, a laptop sleeve for devices up to 14 inches and two pockets. It costs ₹1,799.

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3. MORPH Foldable Deskmat

MORPH combines a desk mat and laptop stand in a three-fold design. It supports laptops up to 13 inches and offers 30-degree elevation for ergonomic use. It costs ₹2,199.

4. Mesa Monitor Stand

The Mesa Monitor Stand raises the screen to an ergonomic height and includes a pull-out tray for essentials. The blue variant costs ₹4,999.

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5. DailyObjects Loop Qi2 Power Bank

The 10,000mAh Loop power bank supports Qi2-certified and MagSafe-compatible 15W wireless charging. It is made from aluminium and costs ₹5,999.

6. Sekyo Carepal Pro

The 4G-enabled Carepal Pro combines GPS tracking, 4G voice and video calls, SOS alerts, Safe Zones and School Mode. It also includes a camera, learning games, pedometer, alarms and reminders. Costs around ₹5,980

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7. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC

The Aviator 900 ANC offers THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, adaptive six-mic active noise cancelling and Personal Sound by Mimi. It delivers up to 60 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, wear detection, multipoint pairing and a collapsible design with a travel bag. Costs ₹22,999