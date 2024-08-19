Raksha Bandhan Wishes: How to use Meta AI on WhatsApp to create unique stickers, images

To make your Raksha Bandhan celebrations special you can create some custom AI-generated images and stickers to share with your loved ones. Meta AI, available on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook can easily craft unique visuals that capture the spirit of this special day. Similar images can also be generated using other popular AI tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini.

Related Articles

Here’s a simple guide on how to use Meta AI on WhatsApp to create Raksha Bandhan-themed stickers, images, and wishes:

Open WhatsApp

Start by launching WhatsApp on your device. In the top search bar, you'll see an option that says "Ask Meta AI or Search." Tap on it, or you can open an existing chat with Meta AI if you’ve already interacted with it.

Provide image prompts

To get the perfect Raksha Bandhan visuals, describe what you want in detail. Here are some examples of prompts you can use:

"Generate an image of a sister tying a rakhi on her brother's wrist."

"Create a sticker of a brother gifting his sister with a box of sweets."

"Show an image of a decorated thali with rakhis and sweets."

"Generate a sticker that shows a brother and sister hugging."

"Create an image of a colourful rakhi tied on a brother's wrist."

Tips for effective prompts



Be specific: The more detailed your prompt, the better the AI will understand and generate what you’re looking for. Mention specific elements like colours, objects, or scenes.

Experiment: Try different descriptions and keywords to see the range of images Meta AI can create. For example, you might ask for a "traditional" or "modern" rakhi design to get different styles.

Avoid text in images: AI sometimes struggles with accurate text generation, so it’s best to focus on visual elements without asking for specific wording within the image.



Share your creations

Once you’ve generated your Raksha Bandhan stickers and images, sharing them is easy. Just tap on the share button and send them directly to your contacts on WhatsApp, or post them on Instagram and Facebook.