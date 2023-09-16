Range Rover Velar unveiled in India;  see new features, tech and pricing

Range Rover has unveiled the latest iteration of the Velar, featuring several updates and innovative technology enhancements. The new Velar embraces a reductive design philosophy and introduces a striking grille, accompanied by new Pixel LED Headlights with a jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights. These design elements provide a unified look across the Range Rover family.

At the rear, the vehicle boasts a commanding overhang, emphasising its impressive length. The addition of new LED taillights with a remarkable 3D appearance and super-red illumination further enhances the Velar's sophistication. These elements are complemented by a full-length high-level stop-lamp.

The New Range Rover Velar offers customers a choice of four exterior colours and two interior colourways in Windsor leather, with two exclusive curation options for the Indian market.

The "Ultimate Luxury" curation is available in Zadar Grey, featuring 20-inch, 10-spoke Satin Dark Grey wheels and Deep Garnet interiors. On the other hand, the "Designer's Choice" curation comes in Varesine Blue, equipped with 20-inch, 10-spoke Satin Dark Grey wheels and Caraway interiors. Moonlight Chrome accents on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds, and air vents, along with Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers, underscore the vehicle's elegance.

The Velar's centrepiece is the latest iteration of Range Rover's Pivi Pro infotainment system, featuring a single 11.4-inch floating curved glass interface that integrates controls for key vehicle functions. This system prioritises user-friendliness, with 80% of tasks achievable within two taps of the home screen. It also offers wireless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto, along with convenient wireless device charging.

The Pre-Drive panel provides quick access to commonly used features at the start of every journey, such as window demisters and heated/cooled seats. As the vehicle begins moving, it seamlessly transitions to the familiar three-panel home screen, customisable with Pivi Pro. Notably, 80% of the vehicle's ECUs support wireless updates, ensuring continued performance enhancements.

To enhance the cabin experience, the Velar incorporates Active Road Noise Cancellation technology to minimise road noise. Furthermore, a range of Meridian audio systems with up to 12 speakers and 400 W of amplifier power offer high-fidelity music playback.

The New Range Rover Velar prioritises passenger comfort and convenience, offering the Cabin Air Purification Plus system as part of the optional Comfort Pack. This system uses CO2 management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration to monitor and adjust the cabin environment, combining nanoe X technology to combat pathogens, odours, bacteria, and allergens. Configurable Cabin Lighting provides 30 interior colour options, while the four-zone climate control allows individual temperature selection.

Performance and capability are hallmark features of the Velar, with Electronic Air Suspension and Terrain Response 2 ensuring a comfortable and adaptable ride. A suite of off-road technologies, including 3D Surround Camera, ClearSight Ground View, and Rear Camera, further enhances the Velar's all-terrain capabilities.

Range Rover's product portfolio in India includes the New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, New Range Rover Velar, and Range Rover Evoque, with prices starting at Rs 2.38 crore, Rs 1.64 crore, Rs 94.3 lakh, and Rs 73.07 lakh respectively, all mentioned prices are ex-showroom in India.