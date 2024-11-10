'Ready to give JioHotstar domain to Reliance for free': Dubai siblings share new update

Another twist has emerged in the story behind the domain JioHotstar.com, now owned by siblings Jainam and Jivika, two young philanthropists based in Dubai. After careful reflection, the duo has seemingly decided to offer the domain to Reliance free of charge, according to their website.

This new, unexpected twist began when Jainam and Jivika bought the domain from a Delhi-based developer who initially registered it in hopes of securing funds for his Cambridge University MBA. The developer’s initial plan to sell the domain to Reliance fell through when they reportedly declined his ₹1 crore asking price, prompting the developer to list it elsewhere. Jainam and Jivika, who bought it with the sole purpose of supporting his educational aspirations, have now found themselves at the centre of unexpected media and public interest.

With recent queries about the domain’s fate and connection to a possible Jio-Hotstar merger, Jainam and Jivika took to their platform to dispel any misconceptions. “Recently, we received many emails from people wanting to buy the domain,” they shared. “To check if these offers were real, we reached out to some of them. We found that while some offers were fake, a few were serious and offered a lot of money.” However, Jainam and Jivika emphasised they never intended to sell it and made it clear to all potential buyers that the domain was not for sale.

The siblings revealed that the sudden attention and speculation were unanticipated. “Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk and even some videos about why we own the domain and if it connects to a possible business deal between Jio and Hotstar,” they explained. Yet, they reaffirmed that their only aim was to support the developer and to use the platform to share their own journey of seva (service) with their followers. The JioHotstar domain, they stated, was simply a tool for good, not a pawn in a corporate deal.

After careful reflection, Jainam and Jivika have now decided to offer the domain to Reliance free of charge. “We are happy to give JioHotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork,” they said. Clarifying their stance, they added, “This is entirely our choice. No one from Reliance or any legal group has contacted us or pressured us in any way.” Jainam and Jivika explained this decision was made independently, without any outside influence from friends, family, or industry insiders.

To facilitate the process, Jainam and Jivika have extended a direct invitation for Reliance to reach out to them at their email addresses. In a statement filled with genuine passion and purpose, the siblings shifted the focus of their message to their ongoing philanthropic platform, SevakArmy.com, through which they aim to mobilise volunteers across the globe. “Our goal is simple but powerful: we want 100,000 people to volunteer just 20 hours a year. This would add up to 2 million hours of service in the first year—like having 1,000 people working full-time for a year to help NGOs.”