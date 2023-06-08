Realme 11 Pro, 11 Pro+ launched in India; see price and specs

Realme has launched its highly anticipated Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ models in India on Thursday. Both devices come in three captivating colours: Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green. The latter two options even boast a luxurious vegan leather finish, adding a touch of elegance to the design.

While the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ share many similarities, there are some noteworthy differences between them. In terms of memory options, the Pro+ version offers two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and a higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Pro version provides an additional option with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is set to launch at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the top-tier 12GB/256GB model. As for the Realme 11 Pro 5G, it will be available in three variants: Rs 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB option, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB/256GB model, and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The Realme 11 Pro+ will be available for open sales starting on June 15 at 12 noon through both Realme stores and Flipkart. The Realme 11 Pro, on the other hand, will follow suit and be up for open sales on June 16 at 12 noon.

The Realme 11 Pro+ boasts a remarkable 200MP primary camera on the rear, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro sacrifices the ultrawide lens but still delivers solid results with its 100MP main camera. Additionally, the Pro+ model features a 16MP front-facing camera, while the Pro model settles for a 32MP selfie shooter.

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the Realme 11 Pro+ takes charging speed to the next level with its support for 100W wired charging. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro provides a still impressive 67W charging capability.

Under the hood, both devices are powered by the Dimensity 7050 SoC, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. Both phones feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz Full HD+ curved AMOLED display, providing vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. The smartphones also run on the latest Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Additional features include in-display fingerprint scanners, as well as stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment