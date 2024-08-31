Realme 13+ 5G review: For gamers on a budget

The Realme 13+ 5G arrives with a clear mission: dominate the budget gaming phone segment. Packing the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, an advanced cooling system, and 90 FPS gaming support, it certainly looks the part on paper. But does it live up to the hype? Let's dive in and find out.

Design and Display: A Mixed Bag

The Realme 13+'s design feels a step back compared to its predecessors. The plastic back with wave-like patterns and a large, somewhat clunky camera module aren't the most aesthetically pleasing. Thankfully, the matte finish resists fingerprints, and the curved back offers a comfortable grip.

The 6.67-inch OLED display, however, is a highlight. It's bright, crisp, and boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. HDR content looks great, but a concerning issue with Netflix compatibility needs addressing.

Performance: A True Powerhouse

The Realme 13+ shines when it comes to performance. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, delivers impressive benchmark scores and handles demanding games with ease. The efficient cooling system keeps temperatures in check even during extended gaming sessions.

GT Mode further enhances the gaming experience with features like clock speed management and Game Focus Mode. However, the abundance of bloatware and ad notifications is a major drawback, detracting from the otherwise smooth user experience.

Camera: Solid Primary, Lackluster Selfie

The 50MP Sony primary camera captures impressive daylight photos with good dynamic range and accurate colours. Close-up and portrait shots are decent. Low-light performance is acceptable, but the selfie camera struggles, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

Battery Life: A Pleasant Surprise

The 5,000 mAh battery delivers excellent endurance, easily lasting a full day with moderate to heavy use. The 80W fast charging is a welcome addition, topping up the battery in under an hour.

Verdict: A Gaming Champion with Room for Improvement

The Realme 13+ 5G is undeniably a strong contender for budget-conscious gamers. Its powerful performance, smooth display, and long battery life make it an attractive option. However, the uninspired design, excessive bloatware, and lacklustre selfie camera hold it back from true greatness.

At its price point, the Realme 13+ offers a more balanced camera experience than many of its peers. If gaming on a budget is your top priority, the Realme 13+ 5G is worth considering.