Realme 13 Pro+ review: A camera powerhouse with AI enhancements

Realme, known for its trend-chasing smartphones, has doubled down on AI with the new 13 Pro series. The Realme 13 Pro+, the top-end model in the lineup, packs a punch in the camera department, boasting a versatile setup enhanced by AI features dubbed "Hyperimage+." But does this AI-powered camera truly set it apart in the competitive mid-range market?

Design and Display: A Touch of Monet and a Bright AMOLED Screen

The Realme 13 Pro+ builds upon the stylish foundation of its predecessor, the 12 Pro+. The Monet Gold variant we reviewed features a frosted glass back with a subtle pattern inspired by the light and shadow play in Claude Monet's artwork. It has a premium look and feel, further enhanced by a camera module that resembles a luxury watch dial.

While the glossy plastic frame can be a bit slippery, the phone feels comfortable in hand, thanks to its curved edges. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is a standout feature, offering vibrant colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness for excellent sunlight visibility. The only missing piece is HDR support, which some rivals in this price range offer.

Camera: AI-Powered Prowess with a Standout Telephoto Lens

The Realme 13 Pro+'s camera system is where it truly shines. It boasts the world's first 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme's Hyperimage+ technology, combining AI with the HyperRAW algorithm, elevates image quality with improved clarity, dynamic range, and true-to-life colours, albeit with a touch of saturation boost. This advanced camera system has even earned the phone TUV Rheinland high-resolution camera certification. However, the AI processing can be a bit slow, taking a few seconds to finalise images.

The 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a rarity in this price segment, steals the show. With 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom, it captures stunning portraits with natural bokeh, accurate skin tones, and impressive detail.

In daylight, the 13 Pro+ captures vibrant, detailed images. While in low light, the AI does its magic to deliver extra detail and controls light bleed.

Performance and Software: Good Enough, But Not a Flagship Killer

The 13 Pro+ sticks with the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC found in its predecessor, which puts it behind rivals like the OnePlus Nord 4 and Poco F6 in terms of raw performance. However, it handles everyday tasks smoothly and can even manage demanding games with acceptable thermals, though it doesn't achieve peak frame rates in some titles.

The phone runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, offering a familiar Realme software experience with plenty of customisation options. However, bloatware is still an issue, and the software update cycle (two major Android updates, three years of security updates) is shorter than what some competitors offer.

Beyond the camera-focused AI features, the phone includes AI Smart Loop for contextual suggestions and AI image editing tools like AI Ultra Clarity and AI Smart Removal. These features work well, but there's room for improvement in terms of accuracy and speed.

Battery Life and Charging: A Long-Lasting Powerhouse

The 13 Pro+ packs a beefy 5,200mAh battery, the largest in Realme's number series, and supports 80W fast charging. This combination translates to all-day battery life even with heavy use and a 0-100% charge in under 40 minutes.

The Verdict: A Camera Champ

The Realme 13 Pro+, starting at Rs 32,999, excels as a camera-centric smartphone, delivering impressive results thanks to its AI-enhanced camera system and the standout 50MP periscope telephoto lens. It also boasts a stylish design, a vibrant AMOLED display, and excellent battery life.

However, the phone falls short in terms of performance, especially compared to other devices in its price range. The limited software update cycle is another drawback.

If you prioritise camera capabilities and a premium design, the Realme 13 Pro+ is a strong contender. But if you're seeking a more well-rounded experience with top-tier performance and extended software support, you might want to explore other options.