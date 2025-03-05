Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G launched in India: Price, features, and availability

Realme has expanded its Realme 14 Pro series in India with the launch of the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G. The new smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a 5,200mAh battery, and a HyperImage+ camera system featuring a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with OIS. Designed with a Sunrise Halo aesthetic, the device features a frosted glass finish and joins the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, which debuted earlier this year.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹23,999. It is available in Glass Gold and Glass Purple colour options. The phone is currently on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display (1,080x2,412 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and 2,000 nits local peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

The camera setup includes:

• 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor (1/1.95-inch) with OIS and f/1.88 aperture

• 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter

• 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls

The phone comes equipped with AI-backed camera features, including Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal, and Best Face to enhance imaging performance.

The 5,200mAh battery supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging. Other notable features include:

• 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C 2.0 connectivity

• In-display fingerprint sensor for security

• IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance

• Dimensions: 161.34x73.91x8.23mm

• Weight: 188g