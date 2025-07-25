Realme 15 Pro 5G review: Bright, bold and built to impress

The realme 15 Pro 5G doesn’t waste time making an entrance. From the moment I picked it up, it felt like a device that’s punching far above its weight. Priced from ₹28,999 onwards, this phone isn’t just about specs. It’s about balance between power and polish, form and function.

A design that’s both tough and tasteful

One of the most pleasant surprises is how refined the realme 15 Pro 5G feels in hand. At just 7.69 mm thick, it’s impressively slim considering the enormous 7,000 mAh battery it houses. The Flowing Silver back gives it an elegant, silky texture while resisting fingerprints. The soft-touch suede finish is more than cosmetic; it’s tactile, premium, and distinctly realme.

The IP69 military-grade durability seals the deal. Water, dust, and accidental drops don’t scare this phone. Add in the metallic frame and you’re looking at one of the most rugged yet sleek mid-rangers out there.

Display: flagship-level brilliance

Let’s talk about the screen. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display comes with a 1.5K+ resolution and a fluid 144 Hz refresh rate. But it’s the 6,500 nits of peak brightness that truly sets it apart. Even in blazing Delhi sunlight, I had no trouble reading messages or watching videos on the go.

realme has also added a 4D Curve+ panel that slightly curves at the edges, giving the phone a more immersive look without going overboard. Colours pop beautifully, blacks are deep, and everything from Netflix to Instagram feels like it’s been given a visual upgrade.

Performance: smooth is an understatement

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s also an option to virtually expand RAM up to 26 GB, which sounds wild but does help in multitasking.

Whether I was juggling between a dozen apps or diving into a long gaming session on COD Mobile, the realme 15 Pro 5G didn’t blink. Animations were butter-smooth, apps opened instantly, and switching between tasks never felt like a chore.

The combination of the high refresh rate and optimised realme UI 6.0 (based on Android 15) makes everything feel snappy and polished. Fewer bloatware apps this time around is a welcome change, and the UI feels far more refined than previous versions.

Cameras: triple 50 MP promise

Cameras are clearly a focus here. You get a triple 50 MP setup at the back, a main sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide, and a portrait shooter, plus a 50 MP front camera that supports 4K video at 60 fps. That spec alone is rare at this price point.

My early shots looked sharp, vibrant, and well-balanced, especially in daylight. The front camera is clearly tuned for selfies, and the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60 fps on the front and rear is a massive plus for content creators.

realme has also thrown in several AI features like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, and AI Ultra Clarity 2.0. While I’m still putting them through the paces, they seem more useful than gimmicky, especially for social-first users who want to tweak and upload on the fly.

Battery: it just doesn’t quit

7,000 mAh. That number alone should tell you enough. But in practice, it’s even better than expected. I got well over a day and a half of heavy use without reaching for the charger. For lighter users, this could easily stretch to two full days.

Topping it up is just as impressive. The 80W SuperVOOC charger refuels the battery in under an hour, making battery anxiety a thing of the past.

Verdict: raising the bar for mid-range phones

The realme 15 Pro 5G checks nearly every box that matters in 2025: a standout display, powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and serious camera hardware. It looks premium, feels durable, and performs like a flagship in most areas.

If you’re someone who values a bright, beautiful screen, long battery life, solid cameras, and clean software with useful AI features, this phone is easy to recommend.