Realme C65 with MediaTek D6300 chipset to launch in India today: Expected price, sale offers

Realme is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone Realme C65 in India today at 12 pm. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek D6300 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. It will be available in black and a green colour option with a big chunky circular camera module at the back.

Realme C65 expected India price

Realme has confirmed that the upcoming handset will be launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The company claims that it is the “fastest entry-level 5G phone”.

If you thought the 5G experience couldn’t be any better then it’s time you meet #TheFastestEntrylevel5G, starting from Rs. 9999



Introducing the #realmeC65 5G, launching on 26th April #SmoothAndFaster5G @MediaTekIndia



Know more: https://t.co/6a91Kq9VWn pic.twitter.com/nvts5raGKR — realme (@realmeIndia) April 23, 2024

Realme C65 expected specifications

According to the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme C65 will feature a 6.67-inch LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits of peak brightness. As confirmed earlier, it will be powered by MediaTek D6300 chipset and might offer up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The RAM is likely to be expandable up to 12GB with virtual RAM. It is likely to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

It is rumoured to come in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage variants.

In terms of camera, Realme C65 is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It is also likely to feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, that smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Realme has already confirmed that Realme C65 5G will come with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

In addition to this, Realme also launched two more affordable smartphones: Realme Narzo 70 and Realme Narzo 70x 5G at a starting price of Rs 11,999, earlier this week. Realme Narzo 70x highlights include a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 50MP rear dual camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, on the other hand, comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and support for 45W fast charging.

Also Read:

I used Meta AI on WhatsApp and it instantly became my ultimate digital sidekick!

WhatsApp threatens to exit India if forced to break message encryption