Realme C67 5G with a 50MP camera launched in India under Rs 15,000; check price, offers, specs

Realme C67 5G is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the budget smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 50MP dual rear camera setup, 33W fast charging and a 120Hz display. It will compete against the likes of Redmi 12 5G, Poco M6 Pro, Infinix Note 30 5G and more.

Realme C67 5G price, sale offers

Realme C67 is launched in two storage variants in India. The base variant of 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 while 6GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 14,999. In terms of colours, it comes in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on December 16 at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart. Buyers will get offers up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the device. After December 20, it will come down to Rs 1,500.

Realme C67 5G specifications, features

Realme C67 5G features a 6.72-inch FullHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and 680 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, Realme C67 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front facing camera.

The newly launched smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. The company claims that it can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just a matter of 29 minutes. Realme C67 5G comes with a type-C port for charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. The Chinese smartphone maker also claims that Realme C67 5G is the thinnest (7.89mm) in this price segment.

