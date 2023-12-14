Chandrayaan-3 landing to UPSC Stand-up comedy by Anubhav Bassi, check most trending YouTube videos of 2023 in India

The year 2023 was a happening year when the most popular event of the year was Chandrayaan-3 mission in India. Google revealed that it was the most searched for event while ‘Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast’ was the most streamed YouTube video in India with over 8.5M peak concurrent views.

The Google-owned video streaming platform also revealed that 'MEN ON MISSION (MOM)' by the YouTube channel Round2hell is the second most trending video on YouTube followed by UPSC - Stand up comedy by Anubhav Singh Bassi and Daily Vlogger by Carryminati. In terms of gaming videos, GTA VI Trailer 1 gathered over 93 million views in 24 hours. It has set the new views record for 24-hour debut of a non-music video.

As for the creators, Pawan Sahu, a fitness influencer with 22 million followers on YouTube topped the charts this year. Sahu was followed by Neetu Bisht with 20.1 million followers and Cute.Shivani.05 with 14 million followers. Neetu Bisht, Shalu Kirar and Jashvi Vishvi were among the top 3 women breakout creators on YouTube this year.

YouTube revealed that Tere Vaaste, Pulsar Bike, Jailer, Company, Naa Ready and Heeriye were among the most trending music tracks of the year on YouTube.

People in India also searched the most about Actor Kiara Advani who topped the trending People list and also featured among the top trending global actors. Google Search trends also revealed that 'Jawan', starring Shak Rukh Khan, 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' were the most searched films in India in 2023. The most trending shows of the year on Google Search were 'Farzi', 'Asur', and 'Rana Naidu'. Kesariya song from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra was the second most hummed song globally on Google Search this year.

On the social media side of things, ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme, the ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’ meme, and the Serbian-song-inspired ‘Moye Moye’ meme, were the top memes of the year. Queries regarding ‘What Is' revolving around the G20 presidency and OpenAI’s ChatGPT were trending on Google Search this year. People in India also delved into searches about Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends', news from Manipur, and the Odisha train accident.

Also Read:

AI-powered cameras in examination halls to monitor class 10 students giving board exams

Netflix ‘What we Watched’ report: Nearly 100 billion hours viewed in six months