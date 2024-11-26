Realme GT 7 Pro India launch: How to watch live stream, expected price and specifications

Realme is all set to unveil its highly anticipated flagship device, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India. Touted as the first smartphone in the country to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset, the GT 7 Pro is geared up to set new benchmarks in performance and innovation. Among its standout features are an underwater photography mode, IP69-rated water and dust resistance, and a massive 5800mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W charging.

How to Watch the Launch Event

The Realme GT 7 Pro launch is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 noon and will be streamed live on Realme’s official YouTube channel. Tech enthusiasts and fans can tune in to witness the official unveiling and detailed breakdown of its features. Catch the live stream here.

Expected Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro, already launched in China, has teased Indian audiences with its premium specifications. While the global variant largely mirrors the Chinese version, the Indian model is expected to have a slightly larger 5800mAh battery, tailored for local usage patterns.

• Display: A stunning 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and an impressive peak brightness of 6,000 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even in bright sunlight.

• Build: The phone boasts a premium design with a glass front, an aluminum frame, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, allowing it to survive up to 2 meters underwater for 30 minutes.

• Weight: Despite its durability, it maintains a relatively light weight of 222.8 grams.

• Colours: Striking orange and grey variants cater to different aesthetic preferences.

• Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, delivering exceptional multitasking and gaming performance.

• Software: Ships with Android 15 and Realme UI 6.0 for a seamless user experience.

• Configurations: Offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ideal for power users.

• Main Camera: 50 MP sensor with image stabilization for sharp and clear shots.

• Telephoto: 50 MP lens with 3x optical zoom.

• Ultra-wide: 8 MP lens for expansive shots.

• Video: Capable of 8K recording at 24fps and 4K recording for high-resolution videos.

• Selfie Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

• Battery: A 5800mAh battery promises all-day use, while 120W ultra-fast charging ensures minimal downtime.

• Audio: Stereo speakers enhance audio quality, though the phone omits a headphone jack.

• Connectivity: Features Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Pricing and Availability

While Realme hasn’t officially disclosed the pricing, industry speculation suggests the GT 7 Pro will start at around ₹49,999 for the base variant, making it a competitive offering in the flagship segment.