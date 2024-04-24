Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch livestream; expected India price, specs

Realme is set to launch two new budget smartphones in India today: Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x. These smartphones will join the existing Realme Narzo 70 Pro that debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The upcoming new Realme smartphones will go on sale in India on the Amazon India website.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G expected India price

The company has confirmed that Realme Narzo 70x will be priced under Rs 12,000 in India and will feature a 120Hz punch-hole display. The Realme Narzo 70 is announced to be launched under Rs 15,000.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x launch: How to watch the livestream

The Realme launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. To watch the event live, you can visit the company’s social media handles or YouTube page or Amazon's Realme Narzo 70 microsite.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme Narzo 70 5G expected specifications

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme Narzo 70x will come with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that offers 950 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and will run on Android 14.

Unleash the power of #realmeNARZO705G, Segment’s Fastest Smartphone.



Powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset and VC cooling system, it ensures swift and seamless performance even in the heat of the moment.



Know more on https://t.co/n3vAbwM2m7: https://t.co/CFy2wU1VTq pic.twitter.com/qc8XUWjC8Z — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 22, 2024

For photography, it might come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is likely to come with an 8MP front-facing camera. It is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is also likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme Narzo 70 5G is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. It will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The two smartphones look exactly like the Pro model that has already been launched in India.

Also Read:

Elon Musk-led Tesla's shift on low-cost cars throws India factory plans into limbo

Elon Musk's Tesla announces layoffs of over 6,000 jobs ahead of quarterly results