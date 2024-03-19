realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G review: The budget midrange magic

Embarking on my journey with the NARZO 70 Pro 5G, I was immediately struck by its sleek Horizon Glass design, available in two stunning variants – Glass Green and Glass Gold. The smoothness of the glass, coupled with its matte finish, not only added a touch of sophistication but also felt incredibly comfortable in my hand.

As I delved into the device, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display greeted me with vibrant visuals, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2000 Nits. Whether I was scrolling through social media or immersing myself in a movie, the display provided an exceptional viewing experience, with crisp details and true-to-life colours.

Capturing memories with the NARZO 70 Pro 5G was an absolute delight, courtesy of its 50MP Sony IMX890 camera with OIS. From scenic landscapes to dimly lit environments, the camera consistently delivered stunning results, with the MasterShot Algorithm ensuring optimal clarity and detail retention in every shot.

Performance-wise, the device exceeded my expectations, being powered by an older MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. Whether I was multitasking between apps or indulging in some gaming, the device handled most scenarios, without much signs of lag. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at my disposal, I never had to worry about running out of space or compromising on performance.

One of the standout features for me was the Air Gestures. It allows you to manoeuvre the phone through gestures by pointing or waving your hands without any physical contact. The gestures worked well most of the time and with updates, I hope for them to become even better.

The 5,000mAh battery ensured extended usage times, allowing me to stay connected throughout the day without constantly worrying about charging. And when it was time to recharge, the 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology came to the rescue, topping up 50% battery in about 20 minutes and getting me back to full power in just under an hour.

Navigating through the realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, was a breeze, with its intuitive interface and minimalistic design. Features like File Dock and Flash Capsule added a layer of convenience to my daily usage, streamlining tasks like content management and accessing essential services with ease. And good news for many, there was minimal bloatware on the vice out of the box.

In terms of multimedia experiences, the NARZO 70 Pro 5G truly shone, thanks to its Hi-Res Audio Dual Speakers and versatile camera setup. Whether I was indulging in my favourite music or capturing moments with friends and family, the device provided immersive audiovisual experiences that left a lasting impression.

Overall, the NARZO 70 Pro 5G’s stylish design and innovative features, make it a solid mid-range offering. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Customers will even get free Buds T300 as well with their purchase.