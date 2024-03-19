Realme Narzo 70 Pro launch today: How to watch it live; specs, expected price

Realme is set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, Realme Narzo 70 Pro, in India today at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that it will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a punch-hole camera display and support for Air Gestures and 67W fast charging. Realme will also launch Realme Buds T300 at the event today.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro launch: How to watch

Realme Narzo 70 Pro launch event will start at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s social media handles or YouTube channel. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G expected specifications

As confirmed by the company, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with an AMOLED display that offers 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Realme claims that the smartphone is the first to get a glass back in its price segment.

For photography, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor that supports OIS. The smartphone comes with support for air gestures for taking screenshots, scrolling up and down, like a video, go back to the homepage, swipe right and left and more. Additionally, the company has also promised that the smartphone will come with 65 per cent less pre-installed third-party apps. It also comes with a smart water touch. It will go on sale on Amazon in India.

In addition to Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the company will launch Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds at the event. These earbuds will come with silicone tips, 360-degree spatial audio support and ANC up to 30dB. They will be available in the Dome Green colour variant.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro expected India price

Realme Narzo 70 Pro price hasn’t been leaked online yet. The previous model, Narzo 60 Pro 5G, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Hence, it is expected that the upcoming handset will launch under Rs 25,000 in India.

If this is true, then Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will compete against the likes of iQOO Z9, Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and more.

