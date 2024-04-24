Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Narzo 70 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check India price, sale offers, specs

Realme has launched two affordable smartphones in India today: Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Realme Narzo 70 5G. The highlights of the two smartphones include a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and MediaTek chipsets. Both Realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x 5G are launched under Rs 16,000 in India.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G India price, sale offers

Realme Narzo 70 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB is launched at Rs 15,999. Narzo 70 5G will go on early bird sale in India on April 25 between 12 pm to 2 pm.

Buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on the purchase of Realme Narzo 70 5G.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G also comes in two storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 13,499. Both the handsets are priced at Rs Forest Green and Ice Blue colour options. It will go on early bird sale today i.e. April 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm across Realme and Amazon.com. Narzo 70x 5G will go on flash sale on April 29 between 12 pm to 2 pm.

Customers will get Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 on the base and the high-end storage variant, respectively.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 70x features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz display that offers 950 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and will run on Android 14. It offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calls and selfies, you will get an 8MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery department, Realme Narzo 70x 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone is also likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Realme Narzo 70 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 70 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. It comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It comes with up to 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB via virtual RAM. It has 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB.

In terms of camera, it has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. You will also get a 16MP front-facing camera. It has the same battery details as the Narzo 70x 5G.

