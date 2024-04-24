scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Jack Dorsey's payments company Block to expand bitcoin mining ambitions by making it accessible

Feedback

Jack Dorsey's payments company Block to expand bitcoin mining ambitions by making it accessible

Block, the payments company led by Jack Dorsey, is expanding its bitcoin mining ambitions. Not only designing chips, the company is now developing a complete bitcoin mining system.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Jack Dorsey's payments company, Block (formerly Square), is set to expand its bitcoin mining ambitions from chip design to the development of a complete bitcoin mining system. The global tech firm, in a recent post, announced the completion of its standalone three-nanometer bitcoin mining chip and is now collaborating with a global semiconductor foundry on the design.

Related Articles

In addition, Block revealed plans to extend its mining project to include system design. The company says it aims to democratise access to bitcoin mining and overcome challenges faced by mining operators by offering both a standalone mining chip and a full mining system.

Dorsey believes that bitcoin mining should be as simple as connecting a rig to a power source. Block's goal is to decentralise the supply of bitcoin mining hardware and the distribution of hashrate. The company is addressing the issue of mining rigs being difficult to find, expensive, and having unpredictable delivery.

Dorsey had previously expressed the need for a focus on vertical integration and silicon design. Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, has also shared plans to enhance the reliability and user experience of mining. Block's venture arm has supported Gridless, a company that operates bitcoin mines from renewable power sources in Kenya, Malawi and Zambia.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 24, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement