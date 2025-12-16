Realme Narzo 90 series launched in India starting at Rs 13,999: Check specs and features

Realme has launched new Narzo series phones, the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x, in India. The smartphone claims to offer powerful performance, lasting battery life, and advanced durability at an affordable price. Both smartphones flaunt a massive 7000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, an IP69 rating for protection against water jets, and more. Here’s what the Realme Narzo 90 series has to offer.

Realme Narzo 90 series price in India and availability

The Realme Narzo 90 will be available in Carbon Black and Victory Gold colour options. The smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB storage. It will also be available in an 8GB+128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs. 18,499. As part of the launch, Realme is offering a Rs 1,000 coupon and no-cost EMI options. The smartphone will go live for sale on December 24 on Amazon. Note that the launch offer will only last until December 26.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 90x is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB +128GB and the 8GB +128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499. On Amazon, buyers can avail a Rs. 2000 discount, but the offer will only last for 12 hours on the day of its first sale, which is December 23.

Realme Narzo 90 and Realme Narzo 90x: Specs & features

The Realme Narzo 90 features a 6.57-inch FHD 2.5D OLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4000nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also equipped with a 6050 mm² Vapour Chamber Cooling system for smooth gaming and multitasking.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 90x features a 6.75-inch HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Lastly, both smartphones are backed by a 7000mAh battery, and they also offer IP65 & IP69 ratings for durability.