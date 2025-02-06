Realme P3 Pro in India: Check launch date, specs, design leak & other details

Realme has officially announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro, which is set to be unveiled on 18 February 2025. The device is positioned as a gaming-centric smartphone, and it runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a debut for the chipset in this segment.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset is built on a 4nm architecture and promises a 20% increase in CPU performance and a 40% improvement in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor.

The device is set to feature a quad-curved display, which Realme states is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience and improved touch responsiveness for gaming. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging, aimed at ensuring prolonged gaming sessions without significant downtime.

Realme also claims that the P3 Pro will have the largest vapour chamber cooling area for a smartphone in its price segment, with the main aim to curb any potential overheating issues. The system should help maintain stable performance during high-intensity gaming, which is the focus area of the device.

Realme has also collaborated with Krafton, the publisher of popular mobile game BGMI, to integrate GT Boost technology in the Realme P3 Pro. The company states that this feature includes AI-driven enhancements such as AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control, aiming to improve frame rates, response times, and gesture-based interactions.

The Realme P3 Pro is expected to have a price tag of around ₹25,000. The device will launch on 18 February 2025 at 12 noon and will be available for purchase through Realme’s official website and Flipkart.