Business Today
Realme P3 to cost ₹16,999 in India, launch on 19 March alongside P3 Ultra and Buds Air 7

Realme skipped the P2, and is now bringing the P3 to India at an affordable price.

Realme P3 5G to cost ₹16,999 in India (image: Realme) Realme P3 5G to cost ₹16,999 in India (image: Realme)

Realme has announced that the upcoming Realme P3 5G will be available in India starting at a net effective price of ₹14,999, with sales beginning on March 19, 2025. The new smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, making it India's first phone with this chip.

It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and an IP69 waterproof rating.  Realme has also confirmed that the P3 will come with 2,000nits peak brightness, 1500nits touch sampling rate, and 92.65% screen to body ratio.

Realme P3 5G will come in three colours: Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink.

The Realme P3 5G will be available in three configurations:

  • 6GB + 128GB: ₹16,999 (₹14,999 with a ₹2,000 bank offer)
  • 8GB + 128GB: ₹17,999 (₹15,999 with a ₹2,000 bank offer)
  • 8GB + 256GB: ₹19,999 (₹17,999 with a ₹2,000 bank offer)

The Early Bird Sale will take place on March 19 from 6 PM to 10 PM on Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.  

Alongside the Realme P3 5G, the company will also launch the P3 Ultra 5G as well as the Realme Buds Air 7 on the same date. The company has already kickstarted the P series in India with the P3 Pro 5G. 

Published on: Mar 17, 2025, 3:31 PM IST
