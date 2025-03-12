Realme Buds Air 7 to launch on 19 March alongside Realme P3 Ultra

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme Buds Air 7, scheduled for 12 noon on Tuesday, 19 March 2025. The new TWS earbuds will launch alongside the Realme P3 Ultra.

The buds will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 52dB, along with a range of audio-focused upgrades.

The Realme Buds Air 7 will offer smart adaptive ANC, which adjusts noise cancellation based on the surrounding environment. The earbuds will also feature a six-microphone setup for enhanced call clarity.

In terms of battery life, the Buds Air 7 promises up to 52 hours of playback time on a full charge, with a quick-charge feature providing 10 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are Hi-Res Audio certified and equipped with LHDC 5.0 technology, a 12.4mm deep bass driver, and 360° spatial audio for an immersive listening experience.

The Realme Buds Air 7 will be available in three colour options: Ivory Gold, Moss Green, and Lavender Purple. They will also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The buds were launched in China last month for CNY 299 (approximately ₹3,600), giving us a fair idea of what to expect in terms of India pricing. Once launched, the earbuds will be available for purchase on Realme’s official website and Flipkart.