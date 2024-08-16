Realme unveils 320W SuperSonic charging technology: Full charge in under 5 minutes

Realme has once again pushed the boundaries of fast charging technology with the introduction of its 320W SuperSonic Charge. Unveiled at the company's 828 Fan Festival in Shenzhen, this groundbreaking technology promises to fully charge a smartphone in an astonishing four minutes and thirty seconds.

Realme claims its 320W charging technology can deliver a 26% charge in just one minute and a 50% charge in two minutes. The company touts this as a "4-minute miracle," suggesting that charging a smartphone will now be as quick as making a cup of coffee or listening to a song.

Key Features

Unprecedented Speed: This marks the fastest charging speed commercially available in a smartphone.

Folded Battery Technology: Realme introduced a new 4,420mAh folded battery design with quad-cell architecture, enabling faster charging while maintaining a slim phone profile.

Enhanced Safety: An AirGap Voltage Transformer protects the battery from electrical faults, ensuring safe and efficient charging.

High Thermal Efficiency: The 320W charger boasts a 98% thermal efficiency, minimising heat generation during charging.

Realme's Charging Legacy

This latest innovation builds on Realme's history of pushing the limits of fast-charging technology. Last year, the company introduced 240W fast charging with its GT 3 smartphone.

Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme, showcased the 320W SuperSonic Charge technology at the 828 Fan Festival, highlighting its potential to revolutionise smartphone charging for users on the go.