Realme unveils P3 Ultra 5G, P3 5G, Buds Air 7 and Buds T200 Lite; see details and price

Realme has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G and Realme P3 5G two new mid-range smartphones that bring AI-powered performance, and gaming enhancements to Indian consumers. Alongside the smartphones, the company also introduced the Realme Buds Air 7 and Realme Buds T200 Lite.

Leading the lineup, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G is powered by the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. The phone achieves an Antutu score of over 1.45 million and is equipped with GT Boost technology that optimises frame rates and touch response for a seamless gaming experience, particularly in high-performance titles like BGMI, where it enables ultra-stable 90FPS gaming.

The smartphone is one of India’s slimmest quad-curved AMOLED display phones, measuring just 7.38mm in thickness, and features a 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. Realme’s Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design adds a unique aesthetic that adapts to ambient light, available in Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and Orion Red.

For camera enthusiasts, the 50MP AI-powered Sony IMX896 sensor ensures cinema-quality images and 4K 60FPS video recording. With IP66/IP68/IP69 durability ratings, the device is designed to withstand extreme conditions.

Powering the Realme P3 Ultra 5G is a 6000mAh Titan Battery, supported by 80W Ultra-Fast charging that provides 1.8 hours of gaming with just a 5-minute charge. Additionally, an advanced 6050mm² Aerospace VC Cooling System ensures optimal thermal performance even during extended gaming sessions.

The Realme P3 5G introduces India’s first Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, delivering a 15% increase in CPU performance and a 750,000 Antutu benchmark score.

Sporting a 120Hz AMOLED Esports Display with Pro-XDR high dynamic range support. Its IP66/IP68/IP69 durability ratings provide resistance against water, dust, and extreme environments. The 6,000mAh Titan Battery with 45W fast charging ensures longevity and quick power-ups.

Complementing the smartphone lineup, Realme introduced two audio accessories.

• Realme Buds Air 7 features Smart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with 52dB noise reduction, a 12.4mm Deep Bass Driver, and Hi-Res Audio Certification for superior sound quality. It delivers 52 hours of playback, supports 360° Spatial Audio, and is priced at INR 2,799.

• Realme Buds T200 Lite is an affordable yet high-performance option, featuring a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, AI-powered deep call noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing, and an impressive 48-hour battery life. It is priced at INR 1,199.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G starts at INR 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the Realme P3 5G starts at INR 14,999. The first sale for the smartphones begins on March 25 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

The Realme Buds Air 7 and Buds T200 Lite will also be available starting March 24 and March 19, respectively.